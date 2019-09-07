{{featured_button_text}}
wine walk photo

A participant from the spring Wine Walk waits to be served a wine sample.

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. and Uncorkt will host its second Wine Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

Due to popularity from the Spring Wine Walk, the Downtown Racine Corp. expects tickets to sell out quick.

“Our second Wine Walk has grown to 20 locations, from specialty shops to restaurants and galleries,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “It has been a fantastic new addition to the tapestry of events we hold each year. The Spring Wine Walk brought hundreds of residents and visitors to our beautiful downtown. I am confident the Fall Wine Walk will as well, as we planned for it to be bigger and better.”

Tickets cost $40 and include sampling of 20 red and white wines at participating Downtown businesses, a reusable wine sampling glass, food catered by The Red Onion and The Carriage House, a bottle of wine from Uncorkt and a wine tote bag.

To purchase tickets, go to racinedowntown.com/racine-events. For more information, email rfischer@racinedowntown.com or call 262-634-6002. Proceeds benefit the Downtown Racine Corp.

