RACINE — OS Projects, a new contemporary art gallery at 601 Sixth St., will present "Seams Apparent," an exhibit featuring paintings by Maureen Fritchen and sculptural objects by Gina Lee Robbins, May 3-July 13.
In Seams Apparent, Fritchen and Robbins reinvent the byproducts of contemporary, urban life into a new kind of natural reflection. Both artists work intuitively with discarded industrial materials, using unusual techniques to produce startling results.
Fritchen’s abstract landscapes and Robbins’ organic sculptures breathe life into manufacturing waste like rubber, corrugated cardboard and magazines. Accumulated into a harmonious tension of angles and curves, the narratives of these materials are not entirely hidden, resting just below their irregular surfaces.
OS Projects is a contemporary art gallery in Downtown Racine featuring visual artists in solo and small group exhibits. The gallery's primary focus is on artists living and working in the Chicago, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee urban corridor. While the range of media the gallery presents is broad — encompassing painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, video/film and installation — the exhibited artists are unified in their engagement with topical issues, experimentation with materials and processes, and adherence to craft.
OS Projects is is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and by appointment; call 262-800-3564. For more, go to osprojects.art.
