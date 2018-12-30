Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Rita Schunk, author of "Surviving the Pink Ribbon," will hold a book signing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Arise! Christian Stores, 3312-14 Washington Ave.

Each chapter of the book walks the reader through a part of a breast cancer experience. While the medical team focuses on the pathology, medical treatments and options, the "walk along" in each chapter deals with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual impacts of this complex journey.

Helpful strands of specific advice at the end of the chapters are practical aids focused on comfort for body and soul. Diagnosis, treatment planning, chemotherapy, target therapy, surgery and radiation are covered.

Schunk is a Wisconsin native writing life's real stories. After an extensive career in information technology, she continues her love of learning through investigating experiences of life, discovering what can be learned from these stories, and sharing the result. For more, go to www.ritaschunk.wordpress.com.

