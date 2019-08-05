RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine Children’s Theatre are scheduled to present their class-to-stage production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Tom, a young schoolteacher, is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs such as “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” bring his lesson plans to life. The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is now the basis for one of the most fun musicals ever to hit the stage.
Children ages 10 to 17 prepared the core performance over four weeks as part of Racine Children’s Theatre (RCT). Young performers ages 6 to 9 joined the Kid’s Company for two weeks of preparation, staging the final performance together. They auditioned, rehearsed and learned all aspect of acting, dancing, singing and theater to create the production.
The classes of more than 50 students are co-directed by Kara Ernst-Schalk and Rob Kroes, with Rylie Armantrout assisting the Kid’s Company group. The RCT class will feature Sophia Baptista, Cassandra Bond, Hope Bosak, Treasure Campbell, Charlie Cimbalnik, Halina Collins, Riley Ehrhart, Savannah Franke, Tanya Garcia, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Kyra Hagen, Dru Hammes, Jenna James, Amelie Johnson, Ben Johnson, Kiley Kennedy, Andrew Kirn, Mary Ann Kreger, Emily Maxey, Julian Mayfield, Noel Propsom, Salisia Servantez, Loghan Simonsen, Macy Torresin, Samantha Torresin, Chase Underwood, Ashlynn Vanderheyden, Mariana Wood, Paolo Wood, Addison Wytonick and Dai Ping Zenner.
Performers in the Kid’s Company include Addy Ames, Jack Ames, Hazel Anderson, Anneliese Ansari, Ellie Barker, Joanna Bond, Olivia Bottoms, Tristan Brehm, Bailey Caldwell, Ephraim Dean, Rhett Ehrhart, Nico Fiorita, Sage Gajan, Sihx George, Faith Majeske, Grace Majeske, Kadi Oliver, Sophia Repakrolikowski, Kerrington Samuels, Hannah Story, Augustijn Styrczula, Kaya Trahl, Vivi Van Offeren, Liliana Wahl and Ciniya Wells.
Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
