WATERFORD — Photography by Roy C. Schmidt will be featured through July 31 at the Absolutely Waterford West End Gallery, 300 E. Main St.
Schmidt, of Waterford, said he derives satisfaction from the commentary and discussion with the viewers of his photography.
"For me, photography can provide a sense of community. People can relate to familiar subjects, scenes, shapes and emotions which opens the door for discussion," said Schmidt.
Schmidt's career as an educator spanned 42 years, most with the Franklin School System. In the mid-1980’s, he began to photograph auto racing for Checkered Flag Racine News and continues to photograph races for Xtralaps.com. Schmidt was director of exhibitions for the Coalition of Photographic Arts-Milwaukee, and is a member of Walkers Point Center for the Arts, Racine Art Museum, Museum of Wisconsin Art and the Milwaukee Art Museum. Schmidt has shown his work in many galleries and juried exhibitions.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but people should call 262-534-9000 to verify hours before visiting. There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.