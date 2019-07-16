RACINE — Stop Child Abuse and Neglect's (SCAN) Cones For Kids will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St.
Attendees will receive sample mini-cones from area ice cream, custard and gelato shops, including Culver's, Divino Gelato, Georgie Porgie's, Sugar Shack and Chocolate Shoppe. This year's flavor lineup will include: blood orange, bubblegum, dulce de leche cheesecake, s'mores twist and Zanzibar chocolate mint. Guests can taste and vote for their favorite to win the SCAN's Golden Scoop Award.
There will also be a silent auction with dozens of items, including Southwest Airline tickets, event tickets and activity and attraction passes, as well as gift cards and merchandise from local restaurants and businesses. For a complete list of the auction donors, go to scanwi.org.
Entertainment will be provided by big balloon tycoon and Guardians of the Children. Crafts will be available with RAM on the Road.
The fundraiser aims to provide child abuse awareness lessons to students in southeastern Wisconsin. During the 2018/19 school year, SCAN taught lessons to 12,750 children. Students learn to recognize abuse, talk about it and identify sources of support. Above all, they learn that abuse is never the fault of the child.
Tickets cost $7.50 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Tickets include entry into the event, a mini cone from each of the vendors, craft projects and balloon art for each child. For advance tickets, contact Karen Fetherston at 262-619-1633 or email karenfromscan@focusracine.org.
Funds raised will help get SCAN into more classrooms so children can benefit from important safety messages.
