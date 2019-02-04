RACINE — Tours of the SC Johnson World Headquarters, 1525 Howe St., are available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Sundays.
The free tours are open to the public with advance reservations. Tours offer a close, in-depth look at SC Johnson's inspired architecture as well as an understanding of the legendary partnership between third-generation company leader H.F. Johnson Jr. and the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
The tour features the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Administration Building and Research Tower, as well as Foster & Partners-designed Fortaleza Hall, which includes the Timeline Tunnel and The Lily Pad gift shop. Visitors can also view unique films while on campus.
Tours can take up to 90 minutes. To schedule a tour, go to http://www.scjohnson.com/visit or call 262-260-2154.
