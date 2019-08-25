{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square concludes with classic rock music by Squad 51 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

In the event of heavy rain, the concert will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the Downtown Racine Corp. Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

