RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square, a free series of outdoor concerts in Downtown Racine, continues with a variety of music by Smooth Operators from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

Presented by Downtown Racine Corp., the music series is a family-friendly showcase of local and regional music from a variety of genres. The remaining lineup of performers:

  • Aug. 18 — Dave Braun Trio (jazz)
  • Aug. 25 — Loose Strings (contemporary chamber)
  • Sept. 1 — Rocambu Jazz (calypso/Latin jazz)

In addition to music, Saturday Sounds on the Square will also feature pop-up shops, galleries, free lawn games and food vendors. Chairs will be provided.

