Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Saturday Sounds on the Square concert series concludes with calypso and Latin jazz music by Rocambu Jazz from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

In addition to music, Saturday Sounds on the Square will also feature pop-up shops, galleries, free lawn games and food vendors. Chairs will be provided.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments