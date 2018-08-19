RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square, a free series of outdoor concerts in Downtown Racine, continues with jazz music by Loose Strings from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
Presented by Downtown Racine Corp., the music series is a family-friendly showcase of local and regional music from a variety of genres.
The series concludes Sept. 1 with calypso and Latin jazz music by Rocambu Jazz.
In addition to music, Saturday Sounds on the Square will also feature pop-up shops, galleries, free lawn games and food vendors. Chairs will be provided.
