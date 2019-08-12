{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square, a free music series featuring a variety of music genres, will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, with country music by Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. The remaining lineup:

  • Aug. 24: Bullfrog (jam, rock)
  • Aug. 31: Squad 51 (classic rock)
In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the Downtown Racine Corp. Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

