RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square, a free music series featuring a variety of music genres, will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, with rock music by Bullfrog at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
The series concludes on Aug. 31 with classic rock music by Squad 51.
In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the Downtown Racine Corp. Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.
