RACINE — Saturday Sounds on the Square, a free music series that features a variety of music genres, will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 15-Aug. 31 (excluding Aug. 3), at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The series opens Saturday with Yves Francois Rocambu jazz. The remaining lineup:

  • June 22: Dave Braun (jazz)
  • June 29: BRB (blues, rock)
  • July 6: Jimmy LeRose Band (rock)
  • July 13: Full Flavor (Latin/classic rock)
  • July 20: Veterans Outreach Day (blues, rock)
  • July 27: Chicken Grease (soul, funk)
  • Aug. 10: Rocky Rose (original)
  • Aug. 17: Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane (country)
  • Aug. 24: Bull Frog (jam, rock)
  • Aug. 31: Squad 51 (classic rock)

Racine Brewing Co. will sell craft beer and soda. Chairs will be provided.

