BURLINGTON — Santa's Chalet will be open for visitors through Dec. 23 at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-23, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 14 and 21.

