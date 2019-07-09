RACINE — Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin will host the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing tournament July 13-21. This includes nine days of family entertainment.
The event will be headquartered at Pershing Park, Pershing Park Drive, and will kick off Friday, July 12, with registration, raffles, music and food. The entertainment lineup:
- July 12 — Well-Known Strangers with Betsy Ade, 9 p.m.
- July 13 — Mean Jake, 7:30 p.m.
- July 19 — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m.
- July 20 — Big Al Wetzel Band, 7 p.m.
The second annual Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, July 13. This will be an ACL Regional event with 100% payback and a $1,000 added purse making it one of the highest paying events in Wisconsin. This will also have an amateur division as well with the tournament running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. To register, go to www.cornholetourney.com.
A Car and Motorcycle Show will also be held Saturday, July 13. The annual fish boil is that day from 4 to 7 p.m. at a cost of $10.
A Rummage, Vendor and Swap meet will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.
Other food available includes meatball bombers, burgers, bratwurst, hot dogs and corn-on-the-cob. There will be raffles throughout the event.
On the final day Sunday, July 21, there will be bounce houses and other activities for children. Awards will be distributed and raffle winners will be announced.
For more information, go to www.salmon-a-rama.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.