RACINE — Ryane’s House of Hope will hold its ninth annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
The event will include a mostaccioli dinner, bake sale, children's entertainment, raffles, and live music by Mike DeRose and Acoustic Horizon.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12.
Ryane’s House of Hope is a nonprofit organization in Racine that focuses on the housing needs for individuals in recovery from addiction.
