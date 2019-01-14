RACINE — Open auditions for the “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” are scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 28-29, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
When an ordinary wardrobe transports Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy into the enchanted world of Narnia, they begin an adventure towards their destinies as rulers of the land. Trapped in an eternal winter, they must battle the evil White Witch with the help of whimsical forest creatures and the great lion, Aslan, to reclaim Narnia. C.S. Lewis’ book has been magically transformed for the stage celebrating the triumph of good over evil.
Roles are available for a large cast of men, women and children ages 10 and older, including parts for two boys and two girls ages 10-17. Puppeteers are also encouraged to attend. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.
Director Christopher Elst will conduct the auditions that consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in February and will be performed weekends April 5-14, along with daytime school outreach performances April 4, 9, 10, 15 and 16. For more information, call 262-633-4218.
