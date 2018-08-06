RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for “Lombardi” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 20-21.
Five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl champion, Vince Lombardi is the man behind every Green Bay Packers’ legend. Driven by ultimate perfection, this play follows reporter Michael McCormick through a week of the Packers’ 1965 season. He discovers Lombardi’s passions and relationships on and off the field with his players, the press and his wife, Marie.
Roles are available for one woman and five men. The roles of Marie and Vince Lombardi are open to women and men, 40s to 60s. Men, 20s to mid 30s, can audition for Michael McCormick, Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor, with black men encouraged to audition for Dave Robinson. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.
Director James Fletcher will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script.
Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in August and will be performed weekends Oct. 19 to Nov. 4. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.