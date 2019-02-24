CALEDONIA — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites the public to its annual concerts for fifth-grade students at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. There is no admission fee.
Designed primarily for the elementary-age students, these concerts are interactive and introduce the audience to the orchestra, its instruments, instrument families and basic music composition.
