RACINE — A fundraiser for the Racine Symphony Orchestra in the cozy atmosphere of the Christmas House, 116 10th St., will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The evening will include comfort food, desserts and beverages including soda, wine, beer and a special winter punch. Attendees can socialize and take part in parlor games and a scavenger hunt.

Tickets cost $50. Only 50 tickets will be sold. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call the symphony office at 262-636-9285.

