RACINE — A fundraiser for the Racine Symphony Orchestra in the cozy atmosphere of the Christmas House, 116 10th St., will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
The evening will include comfort food, desserts and beverages including soda, wine, beer and a special winter punch. Attendees can socialize and take part in parlor games and a scavenger hunt.
Tickets cost $50. Only 50 tickets will be sold. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call the symphony office at 262-636-9285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.