RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra is offering special family section ticket packages for its June 28 Summer Pops Concert, “Our American Family,” at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
General admission and reserved table seats for two adults and up to four children are $25 and $50, respectively. These ticket packages are limited and available only by calling the RSO office at 262-636-9285. Table seats must be purchased by June 14.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from O & H Catering and Festival Hall. Food carry-ins are welcome.
For more information on the RSO, go to www.racinesymphony.org.
