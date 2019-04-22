Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will present a Masterworks Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie St.

Cellist Noah Mercadillo, the RSO Young Artist Competition winner, will perform an encore of his winning competition piece, Haydn's Cello Concerto in C. Additional pieces to performed include Wieniawski's "Romance" and Haydn's "Symphony No. 102."

Tickets cost $25. There is no charge for ages 20 and younger but a ticket is required. Call 262-636-9285 or go to www.racinesymphony.org.

