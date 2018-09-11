CALEDONIA — The Racine Symphony Orchestra's first concert of its Masterworks series will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in the Siena Center Chapel, 5637 Erie St.
It will be headlined by hornist Jeremiah Frederick, RSO's 2018 artist-in-residence. Selected music includes Mozart’s "Horn Concerto No. 3" in e-flat featuring Frederick, Haydn’s "Symphony No. 87" and Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s "Serenade for Strings."
Tickets cost $25. There is no charge for students 20 and younger. Available for a limited time is the Masterworks Series Package for $45 that includes one ticket to the October and April Masterworks concerts. While ample seating is available, patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
