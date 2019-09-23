SOMERS — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will hold its first Masterworks Concert of the 2019-20 season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in Frances Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
Music for the afternoon will include Mendelssohn’s "Hebrides Overture" ("Fingal’s Cave") and Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92." A preconcert conversation with musicologist Meaghan Heinrich, the RSO's 2019 artist-in-residence, takes place at 2 p.m.
An After Hours with the RSO fundraising event from 5 to 7 p.m. will include heavy appetizers, desserts and a cash bar, as well as access to the UW-Parkside art galleries and mingling with RSO maestro Pasquale Laurino, Heinrich, musicians from the RSO and fellow patrons. After Hours tickets cost $25 and must be purchased by Sept. 27. Proceeds will support the RSO’s programs.
Concert tickets cost $26. There is no charge for students 20 and younger. Go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
