RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops concert, “Racine, Live!,” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Pre-concert entertainment by the Young Strings and the Steel Doves Band begins at 5:30 p.m. Guest artists include Angel Lawrie, John Nepper, Ilse Merlin, Irving Ruiz, Meri Katherine Bock, Eric Carlson and Lashel Lewy. Genres range from a classical Puccini piece to Gershwin’s "West Side Story."
Food will be available for purchase in advance and on-site, provided by O&H. Beverages will be sold.
General admission tickets cost $25. Reserved table seats are $35 individually, $260 for a table of eight and $325 for a table of 10. There is no charge for students 20 and younger. Tables of eight and 10 should be purchased by Aug. 14. To purchase tickets, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.