YORKVILLE — A Birthday Jam and fundraiser for longtime Racine musician Roy Edwards is scheduled to take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
The party will celebrate the life of Edwards, who will be turning 65 and has been battling aggressive prostate cancer. Edwards, a Racine native, has played in many bands as a drummer and lead singer, as well as providing lessons to many drummers in the area.
Edwards is most notably known as the front man of Group Therapy Band with bassist Douglas Overstreet and guitarist Kirk Tatnall. Edwards is a former drummer with Luther Allison, and has performed at many Racine events including Thoughts for Food and Music on the Monument. He also hosted the weekly jam sessions at the former Henry & Wanda’s bar for many years.
Edwards’ family said he has been playing music most of his life, and his love for music and talent as a drummer and singer has influenced so many people in the local music scene. They invite all who were touched by Roy to the Sunday celebration that will include music by some of his family members, Katz Sass, Duosonic, Chicken Grease and Mean Jake, among others. Those attending will be invited to perform, jam or speak in honor of Edwards.
The family is asking for a $10 donation for a raffle but it is not required. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses, salons and restaurants. There will be other prizes as well, and of course birthday cake will be served. Proceeds from the event will go to Edwards and his family.
The family also wants to bring awareness to the importance of early detection and treatment of prostate cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.