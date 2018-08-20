Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Buckcherry

Buckcherry

YORKVILLE — Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., is planning a 115th Rally at Route 20 Thursday through Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, to celebrate Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary.

A vendor village will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Featured will be T-shirts, leather apparel, patches, tattoos, jewelry, Bond Arms and more. Motorcycle owners can have their bike customized with handlebar installations, LED lights, custom air ride installations and seat upholstery. A bike dyno will be on site.

The weekend of live music kicks off with a concert by national rock recording artists Buckcherry on Thursday, Aug. 30. Imperial Fall of Racine opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door. Live music continues throughout the weekend with the following bands:

  • Friday, Aug. 31 — Electric Revolution, Brett & The Dandys, Honest John, Matt Meyer and headliner Jasmine Cain, 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
  • Saturday, Sept. 1 — Judson Brown, Blues Rock Band, Carbellion and headliner The Rush Tribute Project, 8 p.m. There is no cover charge.
  • Sunday, Sept. 2 — The Underground Thieves and headliner Black Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at Route 20, $25 at the door.

For more information or tickets, go to www.RTE20.com.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments