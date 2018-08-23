RACINE — The annual Root River Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at Lincoln Park, 2200 Domanik Drive.
This is a festival for the last Sunday in August and the last weekend before Labor Day weekend. It is a festival in the spirit of a modern Chautauqua in a beautiful park setting with environmental education, local history, live music and community connections through dozens of local nonprofit organizations.
President Teddy Roosevelt called Chautauquas “the most American thing in America” and in his era attendance reached more than 45 million people across 10,000 communities.
A walk-run event by 5Kevents.org begins 10 a.m. and finishes before the festival, on a route traversing some of the most beautiful parkland in the city.
As in early Chautauquas, the local faith community plays a vital role, and will begin the festival with a traditional solo trumpet hymn at noon. This interfaith invocation will include a call to prayer sung in Arabic. Prayers will be led by a member of the B’ahai faith and an American Indian in a gathering right along the banks of the river, ending with the Ojibwe water song at 12:20 p.m., signaling the beginning of festivities.
A pair of Belgian draft horses pull riders in a wooden carriage past food trucks and a biergarten, across two bridges and along a secluded path into Colonial Park. Paddle canoes and kayaks offer an easy ride around Island Park. DNR staff will host tours of the on-site steelhead fish hatchery facility.
The rubber ducky derby will start at 3 p.m. and finish at the next bridge downstream. Ticket sales for the rubber ducky raffle will close five minutes after the trumpeter’s "call to post." The festival encircles a playground and tables for children’s art, crafts, and games including giant chess and bags.
The music stage will feature a dynamic range of performances from local, up and coming talent, including poet laureates from Racine and Kenosha counties, two local gospel choirs, a Tejano band, original folk, and smooth jazz vocalist and pianist.
Also new this year, actor and scientist Roger Kuhn from Door County is among the pavilion speakers presenting his original acclaimed portrayal of Jens Jensen, father of native plant landscape architecture and designer of Racine’s park system, at 1 p.m. Before that, Dr. Stephen Lyon will talk about innovative approaches to natural water treatment. Dave Giordano will help us understand the workings of our own Root River watershed, and Mike Keleman will talk about food waste management, a sustainable alternative with zero waste. Keith Kohlmann will share history of the Root River. Local authors will have a table to sell and sign their books throughout the day.
Bring your hunger and thirst, as there will be food trucks. Returning this year from Milwaukee is the Jamaican Kitchen truck along with newcomer Lumpia City offering new twists on a Filipino dish similar to spring rolls. Local soul food favorite Q’s Stomach Fuel is back along with Top Dog, Yogi’s Pudn, and a truck with German beef and pork sandwiches and cheese pretzels. From Kenosha, De La Rosa’s truck will offer its Mexican menu.
For craft beer lovers brews from two local microbrews will be on tap, including Racine Brewing Co. and Kenosha’s R’Noggin Brewing. Visitors can sit in the biergarten in a grove of honey locust trees and enjoy their favorite brew.
There is no admission fee to the festival, made possible by the generosity of several local organizations and friends, and dedicated members of the Root River Council.
The Root River Council is a non profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of Racine’s urban river corridor. For more information, call Jim Chambers at 262-909-4692 or go to www.rootrivercouncil.org.
Great thought the ducks were going to gone for good. Too bad it takes a festival to have food trucks in racine county.
