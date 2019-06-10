{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHTON — The Summit Players Theatre troupe will perform “Romeo and Juliet” to kick off its 2019 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour.

A performance will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142).

Before the show at 5:30 p.m., the acting company leads a 45-minute workshop on Shakespeare, designed to help modern audience members get over their fear of the Bard’s works.

There is no admission fee for the workshop and show; however, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available. For more information, go to www.summitplayerstheatre.com.

