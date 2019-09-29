{{featured_button_text}}
The Yard Dogs

The Yard Dogs

RACINE — A Rocktoberfest Fundraiser will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

Live music will be provided by The Yard Dogs from 7 to 8:15 p.m., Blues Rock Band from 8:45 to 10 p.m. and Atomik Punk from 10:30 to 11:45 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction and food available.

Tickets cost $10. Proceeds benefit the Trinity Equestrian Center Veteran Wellness Program and the University of Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

