YORKVILLE — Six bands are set to rock out to benefit veterans Saturday, April 20, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., for the 10th annual Rock for Vets fundraiser.
Hosted by the Wisconsin-based Veterans of America Motorcycle Club (VOMAC), Rock for Vets will bring international and local acts together to raise money for causes such as Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Veterans Assistance Program, Racine’s Memorial Day Parade and the Union Grove VA Clinic. Since its first year, Rock for Vets has raised more than $100,000 for veterans. VOMAC is a group of veterans/motorcycle enthusiasts who serve the community by supporting veteran service organizations and programs.
Headlining the event is hard rock group Black Stone Cherry, which was formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Ky., and has gone on to release six studio albums and three extended play records. Eight of Black Stone Cherry’s singles have charted on the United States Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. The band’s most recent album, “Family Tree,” was released April 20, 2018, on Mascot Records. It reached No. 7 on the U.S. Independent Albums Billboard chart.
Other touring groups opening for Black Stone Cherry include Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown from Nashville, Tenn., and The Josephines, a rag tag group of rock and roll and country group from Bowling Green, Ky. Graham Whitford, son of Aersomith guitarist Brad Whitford, plays guitar in Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
Local group Fall Hazard (variety) is returning to play this year. Mean Jake was on the bill but had to cancel due to illness. The rock band Altered State is filling in for Mean Jake.
“Those two, they’re kind of our steady bands,” said Tom Koleske, spokesman for the event. “They’re our go-to bands. They’re good bands and they’re willing to donate their time for us.”
Atomik Punk, a local heavy rock band, will also play a set.
This is the first year of the event that has drawn a national act. Past headliners have been regional or local bands such as last year’s big name, Facelift, a Chicago-based Alice in Chains tribute band.
There will be a tribute to veterans ceremony between the first and second bands with emcee Dale Sinnen.
Suburban Chicago beer company 2nd Amendment Brewery will also have a table with samples of its Gun Craft beer line, including its Tactical American Pale Ale that is being promoted for the event. Samples will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., and $1 of every beer sold will benefit veterans.
Attendants will also be able to enter a raffle for the “A Day at the Ballpark” package, valued at $2,900. The package contains 14 suite tickets, six parking passes, ballpark food and non-alcoholic drinks for the May 26 Milwaukee Brewers home game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and will be available at the event.
Koleske said he expects 450 to 500 attendants but hopes for more.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and music is set to start at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 advance at Route 20 and $25 at the door. They can also be purchased online at www.rte20.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.