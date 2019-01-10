YORKVILLE — This year, nearly 1.7 million Americans will hear the words, “You have cancer.” Thanks to the progress the American Cancer Society and the public is making together against cancer, mortality rates from the disease have fallen 25 percent since 1991. That’s more than 2.1 million lives saved from cancer that would have otherwise been lost. These cancer facts are the reason why the society continues to fight to save more lives from cancer.
On Saturday, Jan. 12, the fight continues when the fourth annual American Cancer Society Rock for Relay is held at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.
Rock For Relay offers a lineup of live music during this fundraising event. In celebration of the fourth year, four bands will perform throughout the night. They are Kung Fu Grips, Identity Crisis, Almighty Vinyl and Luma Knotty. This unique band lineup offers a variety of music genres including reggae, classic rock and modern rock.
Luma Knotty is a band that is self-described as “Wiscoast reggae space funk.”
Almighty Vinyl is a Top 40 pop and classic cover band local to the Wisconsin music scene.
Identity Crisis is a somewhat recent edition to the rock side of Wisconsin music. Covering the best of Foo Fighters, Pink Floyd and even Cameo, they’ve got a variety that will surprise the audience.
The last band on the lineup is Kung Fu Grips. Formed in 2013, they play tunes from AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains, and then tone it down with some Beatles and Billy Idol.
Additionally, a silent auction will be held with prizes ranging from power tools, local excursions, gift cards, health and beauty products, and sports memorabilia. Proceeds from this fundraising event will be donated to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine.
The Route 20 doors open at 5 p.m. Attendees can purchase event tickets in advance for $7 by visiting Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Route 20 or online at www.rte20.com. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10.
The movement
The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer and remember loved ones lost. Relay For Life is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with 3.7 million participants in 3,500 events worldwide.
June of 2018 marked the 25th year of hosting Relay For Life in the Racine community. During that Relay For Life, more than 800 people gathered at Mount Pleasant Campus Park raising over $215,000. In 2019, the 26th annual Relay For Life is scheduled Friday, May 31, at Mount Pleasant Campus Park. Registration is currently open and free; visit www.relayforlife.org/racinewi to get started.
Support needed
It is thanks to the dedication of local event organizers, volunteers, participants and sponsors that the American Cancer Society continues the mission to help save lives from cancer. Together, we’re making sure more people have the chance to live a healthy life, get appropriate cancer screening and receive high-quality treatment and support.
An investment in the American Cancer Society means the organization is able to provide support to everyone impacted by cancer, in every community, from research to education, prevention to diagnosis and treatment to recovery.
For more information on the American Cancer Society and local Relay For Life events, go to RelayForLife.org/RacineWi. For more information about local involvement, contact Matthew Elmer at 262-523-5574 or matthew.elmer@cancer.org.
