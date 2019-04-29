Try 3 months for $3

ROCHESTER — Studio 402A, 402A S. Front St., is celebrating its one-year anniversary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

An open house will be held so attendees can meet, greet and observe some of the studio's more than 25 artists. Some creating artists include Bob Younger, chainsaw creations; D.A. Rinedollar,   blacksmithing; Pam Talsky, pine needle basket weaving; Terry Reagn, wood burned walking sticks, and Terry Alby and Wayne Jensen, wood turning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments