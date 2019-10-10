WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford will offer the perfect pairing to Waterford’s scenic downtown — wine and art.
The River’s Edge Art Walk will provide a unique blend of mixed mediums and artists, dining, live music, history and more from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
As with previous years, art walk attendees can expect a wide range of fine art, including ceramics, woodcraft, water and oil paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery and fabric.
In addition to a variety of area artists, the family-friendly event features live performances by musicians, and a sampling of the food and shopping Waterford offers.
Wine tasting
Now in its eighth year, organizers have introduced wine into the walk. Each host location will offer a different sample of wine for tasters taking in the fine art on display. For those who choose to pair wine with their walk, nine tastings will be offered for $15. The experience also includes a one-of-a-kind wine glass designed by Connie’s Kids.
“Last year Connie’s Kids’ glasses were the highlight of the wine tasting,” said Dawn Brummel, Main Street manager, adding that the bunch was excited about using their painting talents for the cause.
Alternative artists
New this year, the River’s Edge Art Walk will feature “arts of a different kind” hosted by Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St. Authors, henna body art, handmade cards and other activities and projects will keep the good-night vibes flowing.
Brummel said organizers are pleased to offer space to alternative artists, noting that they are often overlooked.
“We have several local published authors whom we should celebrate as ‘artists of the pen,’” she said. “We hope you will check them out.”
Spilling onto the scene will also be students from the Waterford High School Band, delivering some melodies sure to complement the other performers. South Second Street will be closed so art walkers can move and groove with the food trucks.
Samuel Chapman
Aged to perfection is village founder “Samuel Chapman” who will be strolling the streets of yesteryear, reminiscing about Waterford’s pioneer days into the turn of the 20th century, when the village was a bustling little farm town. The earliest settler, characterized by local historian Bob Gariepy Sr., will have maps on hand of the self-guided Heritage District Walking Tour, which includes nine Downtown buildings.
“Art, history, wine, music and food is the perfect blend for an evening out,” said Brummel, encouraging patrons to come out for the event.
The art walk returns to the community thanks to the goodwill of local sponsors and dedicated volunteers who believe in Absolutely Waterford’s Main Street mission to revitalize the village’s historic core and beyond, while promoting commerce, arts and culture.
Artists spotlights
Linda Gerard Dzik — Linda Gerard Dzik, watercolors, showing at Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St.
Watercolorist Linda Gerard Dzik spent more than two decades as a graphic designer and art director for various companies. After leaving corporate America she started to hoan her skills as a fine artist in watercolor, which she has been doing for nearly 30 years. Dzik was accepted into the juried show “Watercolor Wisconsin” for several years, and took home a number of awards. Much of her work can be found hanging on the walls of The Gathering Room at The Cruise in Tichigan, a restaurant that she and her husband have owned for more than 20 years.
Thom Ertl — Thom Ertl, mixed media, showing at Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St.
Ertl was born and raised on a multigenerational vegetable farm and orchard in Raymond that has been in his family for more than a century. Thom J. Ertl Designs is a hybrid of wall art and furniture. It incorporates and recycles common, everyday items — bottle caps, beads, fabric, bric-a-brac, just to name a few — into modern, artistic, practical, original home furnishings and interior design. It is a reflection of more than 35 years of artistic experience, combining visual merchandising, graphic design and contemporary urban assemblage with a strong sense of whimsy and color and a thought-provoking element of surprise.
Brenda Heald — Brenda Heald, jewelry artist, showing at Waterford Public Library
Brenda Heald is a self-taught jewelry artist who began creating designs more than a decade ago. Her nature-inspired jewelry includes a lot of natural stone, especially jasper, which she says is one of her favorites. She has recently been making shamballa bracelets
Terry Alby — Terry Alby, woodwork and photography, showing at Home State Bank, 229 E. Main St.
Terry Alby, owner of Alby Art, works in his WoodArt and PhotoArt studios in Waterford. His wood creations include bowls, vases, covered vessels, spindles, columns and anything that can be produced on a lathe, carved, etc. He enhances his art with many interesting finishing and texturing processes including dying, charring wood and the Lichtenberg process of electrifying wood.
Alby’s Photographic Art often presents the unexpected for the viewer. One of his specialties in Landscapes and Architecture using Tilt Shift, 3D effects, painting with light and other styles that can be produced in the camera or in the studio with post camera operations.
Other artists
- Susan Alby, jewelry, at Home State Bank
- Kevin Bauman, mixed media, at Marty’s Fiesta Hall
- Ivy Berg, jewelry, at Marty’s Fiesta Hall
- Mary Ann Bresnahan, at Riverside Chiropractic Wellness Center, 301 E. Main St.
- Kayla Glaser, graphic arts, at 300 E. Main St.
- Gillian Graffy, fiber and watercolorist, at 300 E. Main St.
- Taylor Leikness, graphic art, at 300 E. Main St.
- Arlene LoPiccolo, fiber, mixed media, watercolor and oils, at Waterford Public Library
- April Machan, glass jewelry, at Waterford Public Library
- Evan Madsen, acrylic, at Riverside Chiropractic
- Marie McAllister, jewelry, at Waterford Public Library
- Kathleen Pulz, oil paintings, at Waterford Public Library
- Belinda Ricco, fiber, at Waterford Public Library
- Brett Roberts, pottery, 300 E. Main St.
- Roy Schmidt, photography/digital, at Home State Bank
- Mary Voge, jewelry, at Riverside Chiropractic
