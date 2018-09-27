WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford’s signature River’s Edge Art Walk will open the organization’s very first weekend-long River’s Edge Festival Friday through Sunday, Sept. 28-30.
Now in its seventh year, the art walk features an evening with a variety of artists and mediums hosted by businesses throughout the historic downtown. From 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, Main Street will be alive with art demos, local musicians, food vendors, an old-fashioned trolley and live magician. This year, fine art will be paired with fine wine. Tastings will be offered outdoors at the corner of East Main and Milwaukee streets for $15.
Due to the popularity of the event, village officials pitched Waterford’s nonprofit, Main Street-designated program volunteers to expand the fall affair into an entire weekend.
But Friday’s focus will remain on the talented artists and their works, according to Dawn Jurgensen, Absolutely Waterford president.
“The art walk will continue to be an evening of relaxation for participants to enjoy our downtown while viewing and purchasing unique artwork — from ceramic, woodcraft, water and oil paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, fabric and more,” said Jurgensen. “We will also have jazz music and wine to add to the sophisticated vibe.”
The Festival
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of family-friendly activities along the scenic river. Both days will offer local goods from crafters, food vendors, beer concessions, live music and free bounce houses set up throughout the downtown.
“Expanding the art walk into a weekend-long festival showcases Absolutely Waterford’s commitment to the revitalization of our downtown Historic District,” Jurgensen said. “Additionally, it has encouraged other organizations and businesses to get involved in the celebration of our village’s fall offerings.”
Saturday’s highlights include scarecrow-building, pumpkin painting and face painting in Ten Club Park; and bingo and first-responders’ chili cook-off at the old firehouse, 122 N. Second St. Proceeds will benefit Waterford Union High School’s art program. Live music by Stetsin & Lace is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Bobby Friss to follow from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Village Hall Park. At dusk, families are invited to gather in the lot at 408 E. Main St. to watch “Paddington 2” with an intermission scheduled for fireworks.
On Sunday, a Packers tailgate party will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old firehouse. Raffle tickets will be sold by AW volunteers throughout the weekend. Ticket holders will have a chance to win cash prize-giveaways of $3,000, $1,500 and $500. Drawings will take place at the close of the festival. Proceeds will help to offset the costs of the festival. Tickets are now available at the AW office, 300 E. Main St.
The art walk and other events will take place rain or shine. Concert and movie goers are reminded to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 262-534-9000 or go to www.absolutelywaterford.org.
Absolutely Waterford is a private, non-profit, community organization comprised of volunteers committed to restoring Waterford’s downtown Heritage District as the business, cultural and social center of the community.
