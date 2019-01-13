Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — Chili Winter Evening & Candlelight Trails is scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Visitors will be led by candlelight through winter forest trails and then return to a pot of chili warming over the open fire, sweet treats around the campfire and live music. Snowshoes and cross-country skis will be available for rent to explore the wintery trails. If there is not enough snow, the trails will still be open for a candlelight hike.

There is no charge for the candlelight trails hike. The chili dinner costs $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Vegetarian options are available. Beer and wine will be sold.

For more information, call River Bend at 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments