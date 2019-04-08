RACINE — “Rising Stars,” a special edition Music & More concert, is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Performers include Drake Reid, Megan Griffith, Benjamin Nelson, Gabriella Martinez, Nolan Boerner, Lucas Alumbreros and Evelyn Alumbreros.
Reid, of Madison, has been playing the violin since he was 6 years old. He was first violinist with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra and currently performs with the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Illinois.
Griffith, a sophomore at Union Grove High School, has had roles in a number of musical productions including "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Music Man," and she enjoys singing and playing the piano.
Nelson, a senior at The Prairie School, has been playing the piano for 11 years. He has won a number of competitions including the Badger State Competition and the Racine Symphony Young Artists’ Competition. Nelson was a guest soloist with the Racine Symphony in 2018.
Martinez is a 13-year-old cellist who began playing cello in second grade. At age 11, she won the Maestro Award in a national competition in New Orleans. She has played at Carnegie Hall in New York City and currently plays with the Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic.
Boerner, a cellist, is an eighth-grader at Gifford School. He plays with the Lakeshore Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and was principal cellist in the Wisconsin School Music Association’s Middle School Honors Orchestra. Boerner has performed at Carnegie Hall and currently performs with the Cello Institute of Milwaukee.
Lucas Alumbreros is a fifth-grader at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kenosha. He has performed in a number of productions, most recently as Oliver in "Oliver Twist" at Bradford High School in Kenosha. He enjoys singing, acting, playing percussion and performing with his family in their musical troupe, Potpourrizzi.
Evelyn Alumbreros is a sophomore at Indian Trail High School in Kenosha. Her television credits include a children’s series on PBS and a pilot for Fresh Films, and she has performed in several theater productions.
There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted to benefit youth music scholarships.
