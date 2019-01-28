SOMERS — "Reunion," a 50-year showcase of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Art Dept., will be on exhibit Feb. 4 to March 22 in the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery and Foundation Gallery.
In celebration of UW-Parkside's 50-year anniversary, the exhibition is a showcase of 50 works of artwork from the Art Department's alumni, faculty and faculty emeriti.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Immediately following the reception, UW-Parkside Jazz Week headliners Greg Ward and Onye Ozuzu will perform "Touch my Beloved's Thought" in Bedford Concert Hall.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Guests will be invited to sign the guest book and share a memory from UW-Parkside's Art Dept.
The reception will run concurrently with the "Racine Art Guild Juried Show" in the Mathis Gallery.
