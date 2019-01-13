BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association will hold its annual Valentine's Day program, "Return to Romance," from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
This program for adults features taking a candlelit hike or sitting by a warm fire sipping hot cocoa. In the decorated Visitor Center, homemade desserts and warm drinks will be served. Live music will be provided by Wylde Thyme, a local folk and Irish group.
Costs are $8 a person or $15 per couple in addition to the park entrance fee of $8 a day or $28 for a 2019 state park sticker.
Advance payment and registration is required. For more information or to register, call 262-878-5601. Funds raised stay at the park to help with park improvements.
