MOUNT PLEASANT — Local Racine area volunteers are hosting the 26th annual Relay For Life at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.
The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported and that one day cancer will be eliminated. Relay For Life is a community gathering where everyone can participate in the fight against cancer.
Participants take turns walking around a path. All survivors and caregivers (anyone who has faced a cancer diagnosis or anyone who has served as a caregiver) are invited to join as honorary guests. Their strength and courage help the community see that cancer survivorship is real and celebrate the fact that progress is being made in the battle against cancer.
Participating in Relay for Life:
- Fosters team building and boosts morale. It gives a team an opportunity to come together for a cause that touches everyone and raises awareness that can save lives.
- Raises money that goes towards cancer research, cancer prevention and education, and other cancer related services.
- Is a healing process for so many. Many of us know someone who has lost their life to cancer. At the event, they have a chance to remember, celebrate and fight back.
- Impacts the whole family. There are plenty of entertainment options and activities for all ages at Relay for Life.
Relay for Life offers other opportunities for people to fight back by learning about cancer prevention, pledging to get healthy or quit smoking, sharing their story with your others and getting involved as a volunteer.
Nowhere else can a person make the greatest impact in the fight to end cancer than when they volunteer and raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society by joining Relay For Life.
To join Relay For Life as a volunteer, participant, cancer survivor or caregiver, go to RelayForLife.org/RacineWi or call 262-523-5574 to speak with an American Cancer Society staff member.
