Rauwerda art

Some mosiac turned wood vessle pieces by Bernie Rauwerda.

RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., announces its quarterly changeover of art beginning in November. New art will be on display from 27 member artists including the introduction of "Art is for Giving" for the holiday season.

Bernie Rauwerda, a new gallery member, is the artist of the month for November. He will showcase his mosaic turned wood vessels. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, during First Fridays. Many member artists will also be at the gallery.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. For more information, call 262-635-9332 or go artistsgalleryinracine.com.

