KENOSHA — The Ramos Brothers and will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Guests include pianist Deborah Masloski, violinist Alli Alvarado-Switala and violist David Ramos.

The Ramos Brothers are a Mexican string duo featuring Manuel Ramos on violin and Adolfo Ramos on cello. Emphasizing the influences of their parents’ experiences growing up in Zacatecas, the pair combines adept classical training with a soulful native flair.

The performance features an array of beloved repertoire, including Latin American selections in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Dia de la Raza, and Dia De la Niña, an international celebration recognized by the UN promoting gender equality and encouraging young women to fight for a better future.

