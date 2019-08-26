YORKVILLE — Rally at Route 20 will be held Friday through Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day.
The event will feature live music by a variety of artists, vendors, bikini bike wash, and food and beverages.
Headliners on the House of Harley-Davidson stage include Texas Hippie Coalition at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and the Rush Tribute Project at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for both shows cost $15 in advance at Route 20 and $18 at the door. There is no charge for all other music throughout the weekend. The schedule:
- Thursday: Donnie Dubs, 2-4:30 p.m.; Marie Martens Duo, 5-7:30 p.m.; Jenny Tolman, 8-9:30 p.m.
- Friday: Judson Brown, noon-2:30 p.m.; Weird Science (acoustic), 3-5:30 p.m.; Midnight Rider Band, 6-8:30 p.m.; Texas Hippie Coalition, 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Andrew Tilander, noon-2:30 p.m.; Jim Mears of The Mears Brothers, 3-5:30 p.m.; Jasmine Cain, 6-8:30 p.m.; Rush Tribute Project, 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Gary Wortham, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Judson Brown Band Duo, 2-4:30 p.m.; Altered State, 5-7:30 p.m.; Matt Meyer and The Smooth Riders, 8-10:30 p.m.
- Monday: Blackwater, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Liam Nugent, 1-3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.