{{featured_button_text}}
Texas Hippie Coalition

Texas Hippie Coalition, an American heavy metal and southern rock band from Denison, Texas, is the Friday headliner at Rally at Route 20. Tickets cost $15 in advance at Route 20, $18 at the door.

YORKVILLE — Rally at Route 20 will be held Friday through Monday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day.

The event will feature live music by a variety of artists, vendors, bikini bike wash, and food and beverages.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Headliners on the House of Harley-Davidson stage include Texas Hippie Coalition at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and the Rush Tribute Project at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for both shows cost $15 in advance at Route 20 and $18 at the door. There is no charge for all other music throughout the weekend. The schedule:

  • Thursday: Donnie Dubs, 2-4:30 p.m.; Marie Martens Duo, 5-7:30 p.m.; Jenny Tolman, 8-9:30 p.m.
  • Friday: Judson Brown, noon-2:30 p.m.; Weird Science (acoustic), 3-5:30 p.m.; Midnight Rider Band, 6-8:30 p.m.; Texas Hippie Coalition, 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: Andrew Tilander, noon-2:30 p.m.; Jim Mears of The Mears Brothers, 3-5:30 p.m.; Jasmine Cain, 6-8:30 p.m.; Rush Tribute Project, 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Gary Wortham, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Judson Brown Band Duo, 2-4:30 p.m.; Altered State, 5-7:30 p.m.; Matt Meyer and The Smooth Riders, 8-10:30 p.m.
  • Monday: Blackwater, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Liam Nugent, 1-3:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments