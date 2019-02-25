Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — Raising Hopes with Talent, the signature fundraising event for Hopes Center Inc., is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St.

Raising Hopes features diverse performers competing for cash prizes in an evening appropriate for all ages. Winners are chosen by professional judges and audience votes. The event includes food and beverages, international bazaar, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and $10 for ages 6 to 13. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at the front desk of Siena Center during business hours.

Hopes Center Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing life-saving services to homeless people in the Racine area.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments