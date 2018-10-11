RACINE — The Rainbow Quilters will hold its 13th show, Bring ‘em, Hang ‘em, Look at ‘em Quilt Show, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12-13, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.
The Rainbow Quilters have been meeting at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month since early 1987. It was a small group that gathered in the church’s Fellowship Hall that year to discuss quilting techniques and share ideas. Dues were 50 cents each time you came, there were no officers, no committees, no by-laws and maybe refreshments or not. Programs were given by the members.
Rainbow Quilters always welcomes new members who want to share quilt ideas. The monthly programs are usually demonstrations of a project but can include a workshop to make a project. These workshops start earlier than 7 p.m. Members decide at the December meeting what and who will do the programs for the next year.
They also make quilts for others in the community and average about 35 quilts each year. These quilts are given to area nursing homes, hospitals, veteran homes, the annual Camp Serenity run by the American Legion at Lake Tomahawk for the children who have lost a parent in battle, and others in need.
Not much has changed in over 30 years except the dues are now $1 each time you come and a Quilt Show was added in 1996. Members decided to do a “simple” Quilt Show — hang the bed quilts over the church pews in the Sanctuary and the smaller quilts from clothesline with clothespins in Fellowship Hall.
Lighthouse Quilters — the formal quilt guild that began in 1981 — held a quilt show every three years so Rainbow Quilters did their shows in 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2000. Then, Lighthouse Quilters decided to do their show every other year beginning in 2001 so Rainbow Quilters did every other year.
There are not a lot of quilt shows that are held in churches because most guilds want to hang the big quilts from quilt stands and pin the smaller quilts onto black drapes. This kind of quilt show takes lots of volunteers to set it up, run the show and take it down. With just an average of 25 active members, Rainbow Quilters had to choose the church they met at as the location of their quilt shows.
It takes about four hours to accept all the quilts, put them on the pews and hang them from the clotheslines. This is a quilt show because the only information on the tags on each entry is the number given each quilt and the name of the quilt.
The Quilt Show will include more than 150 quilts and quilted items with the bed quilts and the bigger lap quilts in the sanctuary. The smaller lap quilts, wall hangings and other quilted items are hung in Fellowship Hall. Viewers can enjoy the quilts, coffee or lemonade and cookies plus vote for their favorite quilt in each of the four categories: Bed, Lap, Wall and Other. Prizes will be given to the top vote totals in each of the categories.
The Crayon Quilt Challenge was a new addition to the Rainbow Quilt Show in 2008 and it will be held again this year. There will be 32 small quilts — 12 inches by 12 inches or 8 inches by 10 inches — that use a crayon color to inspire unique designs created by 30 different quilters.
These quilts will be silent auctioned off at the show. Bids begin at $25 and final bids must be in by 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13. Proceeds from the Crayon Challenge will be donated to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The other Crayon Challenges in 2008, 2010 and 2016 raised a total of $3,276 for All Saints Hospital’s programs: Women’s Heart Health, Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, and Family and Patient Support Programs at the Cancer Center.
This simple quilt show is an easy show for visitors to see because Lutheran Church of the Resurrection is handicap accessible with a big parking lot to the west and an elevator to the lower level Fellowship Hall.
There is a $3 admission fee with all proceeds going to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
For more information on Rainbow Quilters or the Rainbow Quilt Show, contact Barbara Vallone at 262-639-8185.
