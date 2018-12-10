Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. The club has its train layout on the second floor above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind store and enter at side entrance).

The public is invited to visit and learn about the hobby of model railroading. All ares are welcome. There is no admission fee.

