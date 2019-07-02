RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is launching seven new behind the scenes encounter experiences this summer that will allow visitors to get up close and personal with the animals.
The seven encounters that will be offered include a chance to offer food to rhinos, giraffes and bears; a chance to meet a kookaburra or a fruit bat, and a tour of the off-exhibit ambassador animal housing. One encounter offers a chance to meet and touch Dewey, the giant African spurred tortoise that lives near the entrance of the zoo.
For fee information and to book a summer encounter, visit the Racine Zoo website at www.racinezoo.org/behind-scenes-encounters or call 262-636-9580.
