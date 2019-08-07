{{featured_button_text}}
Car Show (copy)

A 1935 Dodge Panel Truck was on display at the 2017 Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show.

RACINE — The Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Boats and tractors will also be featured this year.

Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.

People can register their cars for $15 online at www.racinezoo.org or at the administrative offices. Day-of-show registration costs $20 at the Goold Street entrance from 8 to 11 a.m. More than 75 trophies will be awarded. Awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.

Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger. For information, call 262-636-9189.

