RACINE — The Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts will showcase their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food will be available and there will be entertainment.
Day-of-show registration costs $20 at the Goold Street entrance from 8 to 11 a.m. More than 75 trophies will be awarded. Awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.
Zoo admission is $5 for this event day. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.
